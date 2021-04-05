NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect accused of assaulting a subway conductor was taken into custody Monday.
MTA sources said the incident happened after an E train pulled into the 53rd Street-Fifth Avenue station around 10 a.m.READ MORE: New York City Public Schools Doing Away With '2-Case Rule' For Coronavirus-Related Closures
A person on the platform, who police identified as Jahaid Turner, allegedly spit on the conductor and kicked them in the knee.READ MORE: Brandon Elliot Faces Judge In Brutal Hell's Kitchen Beating Of 65-Year-Old Vilma Kari, As Leaders Rally Against Anti-Asian Violence
Another MTA worker on the platform was able to hold the suspect until police arrived.
Turner was charged with several counts, including second degree assault and harassment.MORE NEWS: Jets Trade Sam Darnold To Carolina Panthers For Multiple Draft Picks