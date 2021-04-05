CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, MTA, New York, New York City, NYPD, Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect accused of assaulting a subway conductor was taken into custody Monday.

MTA sources said the incident happened after an E train pulled into the 53rd Street-Fifth Avenue station around 10 a.m.

A person on the platform, who police identified as Jahaid Turner, allegedly spit on the conductor and kicked them in the knee.

Another MTA worker on the platform was able to hold the suspect until police arrived.

Turner was charged with several counts, including second degree assault and harassment.

