NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Angel Gonzalez.
They say Gonzalez allegedly sexually assaulted "several young female victims" in New Jersey from 1999 to 2006.
He faces a host of sexual assault charges. They say a federal arrest warrant was issued for him in 2010.
He's considered an international flight risk.
