NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released new photos of a man wanted for attacking an Asian employee at a 7-Eleven over the weekend in Midtown.
It happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday at the store on 8th Avenue near Port Authority.
Police said the 26-year-old employee noticed the man shoplifting and confronted him.
That’s when the suspect allegedly punched him in the face and yelled an anti-Asian slur.
Police said the suspect returned the next day and stared employees down before leaving.
Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.