NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.
It happened just after 9 p.m. on Myrtle Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.READ MORE: 21 People Injured As 8-Alarm Fire Rages In Jackson Heights Apartment Building
The NYPD says two suspects fired at police and officers returned fire.READ MORE: Police: Woman Arrested After Allegedly Telling Staff Inside Chinatown Nail Salon, 'You Brought The Corona To This Country'
No one was shot.
One suspect is now in custody. The other remains on the loose.MORE NEWS: Seasonal Allergies Or COVID-19? Doctor Says Being Indoors For A Year May Lead To 'Terrible Allergies'
Two officers were taken to the hospital for ringing in their ears.