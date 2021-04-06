CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. at 4th Avenue and 3rd Street in the Gowanus section.

Video from the scene shows a silver sedan smashed into a storefront. A large SUV can also be seen with front end damage.

The Department of Buildings has requested a team to check the building’s stability following the crash.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

