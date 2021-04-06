NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.
It happened around 7:45 a.m. at 4th Avenue and 3rd Street in the Gowanus section.
Video from the scene shows a silver sedan smashed into a storefront. A large SUV can also be seen with front end damage.
The Department of Buildings has requested a team to check the building's stability following the crash.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.