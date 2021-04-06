WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A mask dispute turned into a disturbing attack at a Burger King in New Jersey, police say.
Police say David Siversten choked a female employee around 4 p.m. on March 27 inside the restaurant on Route 23 South in Wayne.
Investigators determined Siversten had visited the Burger King the day before and gotten into an argument with employees about not wearing a mask. He allegedly came back the next day, walked up to the victim and started strangling her.
Police said he fled the scene before officers arrived, but they found him sitting in a driveway on Newark-Pompton Turnpike.
Siversten allegedly appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and told officers "you got me."
Police said he became uncooperative during his arrest and slammed his head against a steel bench. He was held on an aggravated assault charge.