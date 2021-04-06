NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group of Asian and Black clergy leaders came together Tuesday for a rally to “Stand Against Asian Hate.”
“We’re gathered here, as these speakers have shared, to condemn hate … and to connect, to find new friends and colleagues, bound together for our common good,” one speaker said.
The rally was held in Queens at the First Presbyterian Church of Jamaica.READ MORE: New York City Commission On Human Rights Asks New Yorkers To Step Up If They Witness Anti-Asian Attacks
Clergy members and activists were on hand to share their experiences and show solidarity.
Participants say they feel sharing insight and education is the best way to combat racist ignorance.