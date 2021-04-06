NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is hiring people who are ready to roll up their sleeves and help clean up their neighborhoods.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the launch of a new City Cleanup Corps on Tuesday.

Ten thousand jobs are being created to remove graffiti, pressure-wash sidewalks, beautify parks and maintain the Open Streets program.

The city says 1,000 New Yorkers will be hired in April, and more than 7,700 positions will be posted in July. The positions will be offered across 10 different city agencies, including the Department of Parks and Recreation, Department of Transportation, New York City Housing Authority and the Department of Environmental Protection.

The mayor says the goal is to help people get back to work while restoring pride in public places.

“We have so many things that we need to do, and now having a dedicated group of New Yorkers who are going to go out here and make this city shine, that’s going to speed the recovery,” de Blasio said.

The mayor says the City Cleanup Corps is inspired by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s “New Deal” during the Great Depression.

The program will be funded by the latest stimulus bill signed by President Joe Biden.