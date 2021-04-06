ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo and top lawmakers came to an agreement on a new state budget Tuesday.
The $212 billion plan includes legalized mobile sports betting.READ MORE: 8-Alarm Fire Rages In Jackson Heights Apartment Building
It will spend a record $29.5 billion in aid to schools and provide $2.4 billion for rent and relief for homeowners. It will also provide $2.4 billion for child care.
The budget allots $1 billion for small business recovery.
It also includes a plan to make broadband internet affordable, along with comprehensive nursing home reforms.
“This budget continues funding for the largest-in-the-nation $311 billion infrastructure plan, establishes a groundbreaking program to provide affordable internet for low-income families and enhances public safety through police reforms, all while continuing to provide relief to New Yorkers and small businesses as we recover from the pandemic,” Cuomo said in a statement.
"Working and middle-class taxpayers will receive the relief they desperately need, while the wealthiest New Yorkers will help their neighbors. This budget makes New York better for all," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said.
“My colleagues and I have worked tirelessly to deliver a budget that will help New York rise from this health crisis and recover from its devastating economic impacts while upholding our commitment to putting New York families first,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said.