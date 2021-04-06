NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A tractor trailer crash shut down part of the New York State Thruway in Newburgh, Orange County, on Tuesday.
Two tractor trailers heading southbound near Exit 17 by New York Stewart International Airport collided around 3:45 p.m.READ MORE: 21 People Injured As 8-Alarm Fire Rages In Jackson Heights Apartment Building
CBS2’s Dan Rice reports there were at least three injuries, including one possible serious injury.
UPDATE HUDSON VALLEY: Crash: SB on I-87 exit 17-exit 16: All lanes blocked, Exit 17 southbound entrance ramp open
Hazmat crews were also called to the scene.