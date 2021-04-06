CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, New York State Thruway, Newburgh, Orange County

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A tractor trailer crash shut down part of the New York State Thruway in Newburgh, Orange County, on Tuesday.

Two tractor trailers heading southbound near Exit 17 by New York Stewart International Airport collided around 3:45 p.m.

READ MORE: 21 People Injured As 8-Alarm Fire Rages In Jackson Heights Apartment Building

CBS2’s Dan Rice reports there were at least three injuries, including one possible serious injury.

MORE NEWS: New York City Cleanup Corps Will Create 10,000 Jobs For New Yorkers, Mayor De Blasio Says

Hazmat crews were also called to the scene.

CBSNewYork Team