NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State plans to honor the sacrifice and service of essential workers who have kept the state going through this pandemic with a new monument.
“They showed up out of obligation and honor and courage,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday. “I will never forget, and no New Yorker should ever forget, what they did to keep us safe.”
The essential workers monument will recognize 17 groups, from medical professionals to transit and delivery workers.
An essential workers advisory committee will provide design input and recommendations for the monument in New York City.