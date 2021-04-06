NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a violent robbery caught on video in the subway.
It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday inside the 7th Avenue-West 34th Street station in Midtown.READ MORE: Police: David Siversten Accused Of Choking Employee At N.J. Burger King After Mask Argument
Surveillance video shows the 50-year-old victim standing in front of the security booth when the suspect walks up and punches him the face.
The victim falls onto the ground, and the suspect continues to punch and kick him repeatedly.READ MORE: 3 Injured When Car Crashes Into Building In Brooklyn
Police said the suspect also stole his cellphone and wallet, containing $700.
The victim was treated for cuts and bruising to his face.
Police said they’re searching for a 52-year-old man known as Ronald Bailey. He is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, 190 pounds, with short salt-and-pepper hair and white beard, last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, blue Yankees baseball cap, surgical mask and brown work boots.MORE NEWS: NYPD: Man Suspected Of Killing 3 Women In Apparent Murder-Suicide At Van Dyke Houses In Brownsville
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.