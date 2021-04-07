NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released new video of a suspect wanted in a stray bullet shooting that grazed a little girl in Brooklyn.
Authorities are searching for the man seen behind the wheel of the silver Nissan.
WANTED for An Assault in the vicinity of Dumont Avenue and Montauk Avenue . #Brooklyn @NYPD75pct on 4/5/21 @ 5:45 PM. The perpetrator discharged a firearm at an unknown male grazing a 5 year old female victim. Reward up to $2500 Seen him ? Know who he is ? Call 1-800-577-TIPS . pic.twitter.com/mRRvSDocB5
Investigators say he was aiming for another man when he opened fire, but ended up grazing the 5-year-old girl.
Sources told CBS2 she was playing on the sidewalk in front of her East New York home when she was struck Monday night.
She is expected to be OK.
Police are offering a $2,500 reward in the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.