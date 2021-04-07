NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after police say a 77-year-old Asian man was pushed to the ground in Brooklyn.
It happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday in front of J&R NY Supermarket on Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay.
Police said the victims was looking at vegetables outside the store, when the suspect knocked him down and kept walking.
Investigators believe it was a random attack and no words were exchanged.
Surveillance video taken before the assault shows the suspect grab a bouquet of flowers outside a store and throw it across the sidewalk. He was last seen heading east on Avenue U.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.