NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding the man seen on surveillance beating and robbing a customer at a restaurant in the Bronx.
It happened March 31 at 9:50 p.m. at the Kennedy Fried Chicken on Westchester Avenue near Beach Avenue.
Surveillance shows the suspect walk up to the victim, a 36-year-old man, who had cash in his hand at the counter. Police say the suspect demanded the cash. On the video, you can see the suspect suddenly start throwing punch after punch at the victim, ultimately knocking him to the ground. When the cash rolls away, the suspect grabs it and throws more punches.
The victim was able to get up and run away. The suspect took off with $2 of the victim's money and headed westbound on Westchester Avenue.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.