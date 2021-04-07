NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Brooklyn district attorney is asking judges to dismiss 90 drug convictions that were based on the testimony of a former detective.
He now faces perjury charges.
DA Eric Gonzalez said Wednesday his office has lost confidence in cases where Joseph Franco was considered an essential witness.READ MORE: Gov. Cuomo Set To Sign $212 Billion State Budget, Including Mobile Sports Betting
Franco has been indicted in Manhattan, accused of framing numerous individuals.
The Brooklyn DA's Office said it did not find any misconduct, but the cases are over a decade old and there's limited ability to re-investigate them.
