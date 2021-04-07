NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is responding to reports that he arranged special access to COVID tests for his family and friends last year during a time when testing was scarce.
He says he wasn't involved in the testing program on that level.
“People who I would meet with and I would be in exposure with, I was aware they were being tested. So if you came to see me in my office, you would be tested, and that applied with my family also,” Cuomo said.
The state Assembly is looking into the allegations as part of its impeachment probe.
The investigation also focuses on several sexual harassment allegations against the governor and the controversy over the number of nursing home patients who died from the coronavirus.