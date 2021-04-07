ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York’s $212 billion state budget is on its way to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his signature.
The State Senate approved the plan overnight, with the legislative session wrapping up around 3:30 a.m.

The budget includes legalized mobile sports betting, $29.5 billion in aid for schools and $2.4 billion for rent and homeowner relief.
The plan also calls for affordable broadband and comprehensive nursing home reforms.