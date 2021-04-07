NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a missing man who was last seen leaving a Brooklyn hospital.
According to the NYPD, 74-year-old Edwin Morales, of Brooklyn, has been missing since Friday.READ MORE: 'We Have Nothing:' Hundreds Without Homes After Devastating Fire At Jackson Heights Apartment Complex
Morales was last seen leaving Wyckoff Hospital on Stockholm Street just before 10 p.m.READ MORE: Data Shows New York, New Jersey, 3 Other States Made Up 43% Of New COVID Cases Across Country Over Last Week
He is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Police say Morales is in good mental and physical health, adding he has never gone missing before and it’s unlike him to not come home for several days.MORE NEWS: Long Island Businesses Say They Are Overwhelmed By The New Realities Of Recreational Marijuana
Anyone who sees Morales or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.