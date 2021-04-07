NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man accused of attacking an employee inside a Manhattan convenience store.
It happened Saturday morning at the 7-Eleven on 39th Street and Eighth Avenue.
Police said a 26-year-old employee noticed a man shoplifting and confronted him. The man then allegedly punched the employee in the face and yelled an anti-Asian slur.
The suspect allegedly returned the next day and stared employees down before leaving.
Police say 33-year-old Gregory Jacques was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault and reckless endangerment.