NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Islanders have acquired forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from the New Jersey Devils.

In exchange, the Devils will receive forwards A.J. Greer and Mason Jobst, along with the Islanders’ first round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The teams announced the trade Wednesday evening.

The trade deadline is Monday.

According to the Islanders, New Jersey agrees to retain 50% of both Palmieri and Zajac’s salaries.

#Isles Transaction: The #Isles have acquired forwards Kyle Palmieri & Travis Zajac from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forwards Greer, Jobst, the #Isles 1st round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft & a conditional 4th round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. 1/2 https://t.co/BaV5g2DcNN — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 7, 2021

Palmieri, who has not played since last weekend and will be a free agent after this season, gives the Islanders a proven goal scorer to help with Anders Lee out for the season with a knee injury. The 30-year-old has scored at least 24 goals in each of his first five seasons with the Devils. He got off to a slow start this year and has eight in 34 games.

The Long Island native was selected in the first round of the 2009 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks and spent three seasons with the Ducks affiliates, the Syracuse Crunch. He was traded to the Devils in 2015.

Zajac, who has spent his whole career with the Devils, recently playing in his 1000th regular-season game. The 35-year-old can do everything, from winning faceoff, scoring and killing penalties.

In a tweet, the Devils said, “Two great Devils who exemplified playing the game the right way and playing for each other. Thank you Kyle and Travis, for everything.”

Two great Devils who exemplified playing the game the right way and playing for each other. Thank you Kyle and Travis, for everything.#MadeInJersey | #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/fadyJWNUak — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 8, 2021

Jobst was the Islanders first round pick in 2021 NHL.

Greer is currently playing with Bridgeport of the AHL, where he has one goal and one assist in 10 games. In 37 career NHL contests, the 24-year-old left wing has one goal and five assists.

🚨 TRADE ALERT 🚨 We have acquired AJ Greer, Mason Jobst, a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2022 conditional fourth-round pick in exchange for Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac. #NJDevils | @investorsbank pic.twitter.com/BGFm6E0dE0 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 7, 2021

New Jersey now has nine picks in the 2021 NHL draft. The club has its own picks in rounds one, three, four and six; the Islanders first and second rounders; Buffalo’s fifth-round pick and Arizona’s third and seventh-round selections.

