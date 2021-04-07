NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 44-year-old man was shot by a stray bullet overnight in Midtown.
Police said the victim was walking by two men, when one of them opened fire.READ MORE: Jackson Heights Fire Leaves Hundreds Of Residents Displaced: 'That Was The Only House We Had'
It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday at 38th Street and Eighth Avenue.READ MORE: Gov. Cuomo Set To Sign $212 Billion State Budget, Including Mobile Sports Betting
Police said the victim was struck in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The search continues for the suspects.MORE NEWS: Police Search For Driver Of Silver Nissan After Stray Bullet Grazes 5-Year-Old Girl In Brooklyn
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.