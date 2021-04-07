NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is launching an AfterCare program for people suffering from long-term effects of COVID.
The Test and Trace Corp will first reach out to former patients who are still experiencing symptoms weeks, and even months, after being infected.
“Through text messaging, we’re going to be connecting them to a wide range of resources to support them in their experience with long COVID. These resources fall into four primary categories — physical health, mental health, financial supports and community supports,” said Dr. Amanda Johnson with the Test and Trace Corp.
Long haul COVID symptoms include fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, brain fog, depression, anxiety and muscle, joint or chest pain.
To learn more about the AfterCare program, visit nychealthandhospitals.org/test-and-trace/after-care.