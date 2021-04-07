CBSN New YorkWatch Now
There’s just a chance of a shower this morning, but mainly to our S&W. For the remainder of the area, expect a partly sunny morning followed by a mostly sunny afternoon. As for highs, they’ll be similar to yesterday: upper 60s to near 70.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and quiet. Temps will fall to around 50 in the city with 40s across our suburbs.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow’s another decent day: sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.

(Credit: CBS2)

More clouds are expected on Friday — partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies — with just a very slight chance of a shower. Temperatures will be running a little cooler with highs around 60.

