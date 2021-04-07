There’s just a chance of a shower this morning, but mainly to our S&W. For the remainder of the area, expect a partly sunny morning followed by a mostly sunny afternoon. As for highs, they’ll be similar to yesterday: upper 60s to near 70.
Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and quiet. Temps will fall to around 50 in the city with 40s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow’s another decent day: sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.
More clouds are expected on Friday — partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies — with just a very slight chance of a shower. Temperatures will be running a little cooler with highs around 60.