NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers will be able to visit the city’s public beaches and pools this summer.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says eight beaches will be open in time for Memorial Day Weekend on May 29.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine: City Rolls Out Bus To Get As Many Hard-To-Reach New Yorkers Vaccinated As Possible
After schools let out for the summer, 48 public pools will also be open on June 26.
“It’s outdoors, it’s exactly where we want people to be, it’s a great way for families in New York City to spend their summer,” de Blasio said Wednesday. “We’re going to do it the right way, which means, yes, there will be health and safety measures in place, there will be smart restrictions, there will be smart rules.”READ MORE: Gov. Cuomo Set To Sign $212 Billion State Budget, Including Mobile Sports Betting
MORE NEWS: Brooklyn District Attorney: Dozens Of Drug Convictions May Be Dismissed Due To Testimony From Former Det. Joseph Franco
Beaches and pools are coming back this summer, but remember: https://t.co/VTU2Hb1hQM pic.twitter.com/JvNkLHExke
— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) April 7, 2021
The city’s beaches didn’t open until the Fourth of July last year, and just over a dozen pools were allowed to reopen later in the summer because of the pandemic.