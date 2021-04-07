CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers will be able to visit the city’s public beaches and pools this summer.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says eight beaches will be open in time for Memorial Day Weekend on May 29.

After schools let out for the summer, 48 public pools will also be open on June 26.

“It’s outdoors, it’s exactly where we want people to be, it’s a great way for families in New York City to spend their summer,” de Blasio said Wednesday. “We’re going to do it the right way, which means, yes, there will be health and safety measures in place, there will be smart restrictions, there will be smart rules.”

The city’s beaches didn’t open until the Fourth of July last year, and just over a dozen pools were allowed to reopen later in the summer because of the pandemic.

