NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – We have an update in the investigation into CBS Stations President Peter Dunn and Senior Vice President of News David Friend.

Back in January, they were placed on administrative leave after accusations of alleged racist, homophobic and sexist behavior.

Wednesday afternoon, it was announced they are not returning.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, in an email to employees, President and CEO of CBS Entertainment Group George Cheeks wrote, “We have determined that CBS Stations President Peter Dunn and SVP of News David Friend are not returning to their positions and will be leaving the company.”

“I want to be very clear that the external investigation… is not over and will continue,” Cheeks added.

Following a January Los Angeles Times story alleging sexism, racism and homophobia by CBS executives Dunn and Friend, the two, who ran 28 local CBS stations, were placed on administrative leave.

The article focused largely on CBS station KYW-TV in Philadelphia, reviewing allegations that Dunn and Friend “cultivated a hostile work environment that included bullying female managers” and “blocking efforts to hire and retain Black journalists.”

According to administrative filings obtained by the L.A. Times, anchor Ukee Washington, a 30-year veteran at KYW, was a victim of Dunn’s disparaging insults. Former employees told the Times Dunn frequently belittled Washington, referring to him as “just a jive guy.”

He’s also accused of calling one morning anchor candidate “too gay for Philadelphia.”

Friend, Dunn’s right hand man, also the news director for WCBS in New York, was accused of being verbally abusive in the workplace. Don Champion, a former WCBS freelance reporter, told CBS back in January he was warned of problems at WCBS-TV before starting in 2013.

“My agent warned me: Be careful. You’re gay, Black and a man,” Champion said.

Champion wondered: “How many other lives and careers they’ve ruined? I mean, these are two very, very powerful men in the TV news industry.”

CBS internally investigated Dunn in 2019, and said back in January “senior management at the time addressed the situation” with him, but had not had new complaints since then.

Peter Dunn’s attorney said, “We are disappointed in the ruling but CBS has not found any wrongdoing in relation to Peter Dunn. The termination is without cause and Peter continues to be paid according to his contract. We hope that in the future he will be fully exonerated.”

As CBS2’s Jessica Moore reports, CBS said Wednesday night, “While we won’t comment on the specifics of an ongoing investigation, it is clear to us that this action is appropriate and necessary at this time. Any decision regarding termination for ‘Cause’ will be made at the conclusion of the investigation.”

The company also said, “CBS is committed to a safe, inclusive and respectful workplace where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken when necessary.”

Both men oversaw WCBS-TV in New York. An attorney for David Friend has not replied to a request for comment, but in a prior statement, Friend told the Times “These comments I may have made about our employees or prospective hires were only based on performance or qualifications, not about anyone’s race or gender.”