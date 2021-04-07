NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fire damaged an apartment building in Staten Island on Wednesday morning.
Investigators say the fire broke out before 7 a.m. and spread across the second and third floors.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine: City Rolls Out Bus To Get As Many Hard-To-Reach New Yorkers Vaccinated As Possible
Chopper 2 was over Narrows Road North in the Arrochar section of the borough as crews treated people at the scene.READ MORE: Gov. Cuomo Set To Sign $212 Billion State Budget, Including Mobile Sports Betting
Three people were hurt, including a firefighter.MORE NEWS: Brooklyn District Attorney: Dozens Of Drug Convictions May Be Dismissed Due To Testimony From Former Det. Joseph Franco
The cause of the fire is under investigation.