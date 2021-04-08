NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say made anti-Asian comments and threatened a couple in Brooklyn.
It happened around 7:40 p.m. on March 26 inside a Home Depot on Gateway Drive in East New York.
Police said the suspect walked up to a 28-year-old man and his 28-year-old girlfriend and made anti-Asian statements. He then allegedly picked up a piece of wood and said, "I'll cut you," before leaving the store.
The couple was not hurt.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.