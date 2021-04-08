By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
One last beautiful day today. We’ve been under a spell of springtime weather with overachieving temps and tons of sunshine. Today is the last one! High temp: 67.
Friday brings cooler temps and far less sunshine than we've been privy to this last week. High temps are capped in the low 60s. There is a slight chance for a few passing drops Friday evening, but that's about it.
Expect a similar risk on Saturday, while Sunday is still slated to bring the worst weather.
