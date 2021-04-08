NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City officials unveiled the new plan to replace the “2-case rule” for coronavirus-related school closures Thursday.
- If there is a one case in a classroom, that class will switch to remote learning for 10 days
- If there are two to three cases within a week schoolwide, there will be increased testing
- If there are four or more cases within a week schoolwide — in different classrooms and traced back to an exposure at school — the school will close and switch to remote learning for 10 days
This comes after Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter announced schools would be doing away with the controversial 2-case rule earlier this week.
“Our rigorous COVID precautions have meant that schools have been the safest public spaces in New York City — with an infection rate of less than one percent, even when community infection rates are much higher,” the United Federation of Teachers said in a statement Thursday. “One component, agreed to by our independent medical experts, was the 2-case rule… Now, with our increased knowledge about the spread of the virus, and as more teachers and other school staff have been vaccinated, our medical experts are convinced that the rule can be changed and still maintain safety.”
The new policy applies to individual schools, not entire buildings.
“If cases are reported, an investigation takes place, but the whole school does not need to close for 24 hours while that is ongoing. I know all of the parents along with me are shouting a big hooray for that,” said Ross Porter.
Students have until this Friday to opt back in for in-person learning this school year.
