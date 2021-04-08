NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 7-year-old boy was killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Newark.
The flames broke out around 4:50 a.m. inside a three-story home on Astor Place near Pennsylvania Avenue.
Officials said the fire also spread to two adjoining houses.
Two adults and three other children were taken to the hospital for treatment.
There’s no word on what caused the fire, and the boy’s name has not been released.