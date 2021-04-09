NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for three gunman seen opening fire on a Bronx sidewalk with a child nearby.
The shooting was caught on video shortly after 10 p.m. Monday near the corner of East 174th Street and Hoe Avenue.
🚨WANTED for RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: The NYPD needs help identifying the men seen in this video, who opened fire, shooting numerous rounds near East 174 Street and Hoe Avenue in the #Bronx. DM @NYPDTips or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/qcJsweukhq
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 9, 2021
Three suspects can be seen pulling out guns and opening fire. A woman and child appear to duck for cover and run away.
Police said no one was injured.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.