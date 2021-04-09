BREAKINGPrince Philip, Husband Of Queen Elizabeth II, Dies At Age 99
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for three gunman seen opening fire on a Bronx sidewalk with a child nearby.

The shooting was caught on video shortly after 10 p.m. Monday near the corner of East 174th Street and Hoe Avenue.

Three suspects can be seen pulling out guns and opening fire. A woman and child appear to duck for cover and run away.

Police said no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

