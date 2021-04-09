CAPE COD, Mass. (CBSNewYork) — A rescue at sea during high winds and rough waves was caught on camera Wednesday.
The Coast Guard responded to a New Jersey-based commercial fishing boat about 100 miles southeast of Cape Cod.
A crew member on board was experiencing shortness of breath and a fever.
Check out another successful #medevac #rescue by @USCG off of #CapeCod, #Massachusetts from yesterday evening! #AirStation #BravoZulu 🚁
Click here for the full release! https://t.co/zpaxZ1yeoB pic.twitter.com/1TDGLChzvM
— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) April 8, 2021
A Jayhawk helicopter crew safely medivacked the 50-year-old fisherman to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment.