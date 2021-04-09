CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
CAPE COD, Mass. (CBSNewYork) — A rescue at sea during high winds and rough waves was caught on camera Wednesday.

The Coast Guard responded to a New Jersey-based commercial fishing boat about 100 miles southeast of Cape Cod.

A crew member on board was experiencing shortness of breath and a fever.

A Jayhawk helicopter crew safely medivacked the 50-year-old fisherman to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment.

