NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Spring is here and so are the gorgeous cherry blossoms at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported, the first of more than 200 trees started blooming last week.

The garden has more than 25 varieties of cherry blossom trees.

“I’m just so happy it’s spring. It feels like we are turning the corner,” said Nicole Carter, a visitor. “It’s nice to have this visual representation of that, and just wanted to take advantage of the nice day, and the garden is providing that.”

People have been flocking to the garden since it reopened in August.

“I think people feel safe and renewed in nature, that connection to nature. The mental health aspects of that cannot be underestimated,” said Adrian Benepe who works at Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

Masks must be worn and social distancing is enforced. But that’s not keeping nature lovers away.

The garden is seeing more visitors now than at the same time in 2019, before it was forced to close.

Only a limited number of visitors are allowed each day. Visitors must book tickets in advance. It doesn’t feel crowded, however, Hsu said.

The first blossoms bloomed on April 1. They only last for a couple weeks, but garden experts said the Cherry Esplanade will be in full bloom in about two weeks.

The cherry blossom season runs through mid-May.