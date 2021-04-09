NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Luna Park amusement park reopens today at Coney Island for the first time since the pandemic started.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, it’s one of several activities returning as some of the city’s most popular industries slowly come back.

The park has been waiting since October 2019 to welcome back guests, and it’s added six new, family-friend rides for Opening Day.

This season, the rules will be different because of the pandemic.

All guests over the age of 2 are required to wear face masks for admission and throughout their stay

There will physical distancing, including on rides and eating areas

Reduced capacity of 33%

Hand sanitizing stations at every ride

The park opens at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Beforehand, the egg-cream-christening of the Coney Island Cyclone will take place at 11 a.m. Then, 100 frontline workers will be the first to ride it.

This comes as other parts of the City That Never Sleeps are starting to wake up.

While Broadway shows are expected back in September, the Off-Broadway show “The Office! A Musical Parody” will be the first musical to return Friday in New York City. It is among the first full performances.

“I’m just so thrilled to be back, to be giving joy, to be giving happiness to people and entertainment,” said actor Emma Brock.

You can’t forget about baseball. The Yankees home opener was last week, and the Mets just Thursday.

“The ‘Let’s go Mets’ cheer earlier got me emotional, because it’s been a year since we’ve been able to attend games and watch teams play,” one fan said. “So it’s definitely more special.”