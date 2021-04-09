NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — Lawmakers in New Jersey are restarting the debate over congestion pricing.
After years of roadblocks, the Biden administration gave New York the green light to start charging drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street.
Some New Jersey lawmakers are calling on the U.S. Department of Transportation to hit pause on the approvals to review the effects of congestion pricing on commuters from New Jersey.
“They’re trying to jam a tax hike onto New Jersey commuters without any of our input,” said U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. (D).
"It's been very tough, the pandemic, on public transportation. But this isn't the way to solve their problems, with a new Manhattan moocher congestion tax," said U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D).
Congestion pricing is expected to raise a billion dollars per year to help fund improvements to the city’s transit system.