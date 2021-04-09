WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Rapper DMX has died after being on life support at White Plains Hospital, his family said Friday.
A statement from the family said the Grammy-nominated artist died at the hospital “with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”READ MORE: Prince Philip, Husband Of Queen Elizabeth II, Dies At Age 99
The 50-year-old from Yonkers was hospitalized a week ago after suffering a heart attack.
A large crowd of family, friends and fans gathered outside the hospital earlier this week for a prayer vigil.READ MORE: Road To Reopening: Luna Park Welcomes Back Guests For Family Fun In Coney Island
“This is a legendary figure within our culture. One of the greatest artists in terms of showmanship,” one person told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.
DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, released the first of his seven albums in 1998. He’s a three-time Grammy nominee and a two-time American Music Award-winner.
He struggled with substance abuse over the years, but his lawyer said he could not confirm reports the heart attack was caused by an overdose.MORE NEWS: 30-Year-Old Man And His Dog Struck And Killed Crossing Street In Massapequa
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)