By CBSNewYork Team
Today will be a little cooler with more clouds in the mix; a stray sprinkle/shower is possible this afternoon. Expect highs in the low 60s.

Slightly more organized sprinkles/showers push through tonight… more of a nuisance than anything. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling into the 40s around the area.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with leftover sprinkles/showers, but mainly early in the morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

As for Sunday, it’s still looking like the more unsettled half of the weekend with fog, on and off showers and potentially a rumble of thunder here and there. Highs that day will be in the 60s… closer to 70 S&W.

