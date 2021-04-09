NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man wanted in connection to robberies at several cell phone stores across New York City.
According to police, five robberies took place between Feb. 22 and March 31 at T-Mobile and AT&T stores in Manhattan and the Bronx.READ MORE: Police Officers Cleared Of Wrongdoing In 2019 Fatal Shootings Of NYPD Detective Brian Mulkeen, Antonio Williams
In one incident, police say the man used scissors to cut a cell phone free from a display. In another incident, the man allegedly pulled out a pair of scissors and threatened to stab anyone who tried to stop him.READ MORE: NYPD: Juvian Rodriguez Arrested After Making Anti-Asian Remarks, Threatening To Stab Undercover Officer
According to police, the man has stolen five cell phones worth a total of about $7,000.
After one robbery, police say the man was seen inside a white SUV.MORE NEWS: DMX Dies At Age 50 After Days On Life Support At White Plains Hospital
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.