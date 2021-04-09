CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx District Attorney has cleared police officers of wrongdoing in the 2019 fatal shootings of an NYPD detective and an armed suspect.

It happened during a stop in the Edenwald section.

The report found that during a struggle, Detective Brian Mulkeen fatally shot 27-year-old Antonio Williams as they struggled on the ground.

The report says in the moments that followed, at least one fellow NYPD officer mistakenly shot and killed Mulkeen.

The investigation did not find criminal conduct in the use of deadly physical force by the officers involved.

