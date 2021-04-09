NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx District Attorney has cleared police officers of wrongdoing in the 2019 fatal shootings of an NYPD detective and an armed suspect.
It happened during a stop in the Edenwald section.READ MORE: NYPD Releases Body Cam Video From Friendly Fire Death Of Officer Brian Mulkeen, Posts Detailed Report On Social Media
The report found that during a struggle, Detective Brian Mulkeen fatally shot 27-year-old Antonio Williams as they struggled on the ground.
The report says in the moments that followed, at least one fellow NYPD officer mistakenly shot and killed Mulkeen.MORE NEWS: Funeral Held For NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, Killed In Line Of Duty
The investigation did not find criminal conduct in the use of deadly physical force by the officers involved.