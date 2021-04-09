BREAKINGPrince Philip, Husband Of Queen Elizabeth II, Dies At Age 99
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance finding a girl who went missing on Thursday in Queens.

Ten-year-old Khloe Gajadhar was last seen leaving her home at 146 Beach 24 St. in Far Rockaway at around 10:30 a.m.

Khloe Gajadhar (Photo: NYPD)

She is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair she wears in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, navy t-shirt, navy sweatpants, black and white shoes, and a multicolored facemask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

