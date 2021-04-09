BREAKINGPrince Philip, Husband Of Queen Elizabeth II, Dies At Age 99
By Ali Bauman
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 30-year-old man and his dog were struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street Thursday on Long Island.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Merrick Road near Forrest Avenue in Massapequa.

Police said a Jeep fatally struck the victim and his dog as they tried to cross Merrick Road.

The 72-year-old driver stayed at the scene, and investigators said there was “no apparent criminality.”

The victim’s name has not been released.

Ali Bauman