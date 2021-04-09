MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 30-year-old man and his dog were struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street Thursday on Long Island.
It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Merrick Road near Forrest Avenue in Massapequa.
Police said a Jeep fatally struck the victim and his dog as they tried to cross Merrick Road.
The 72-year-old driver stayed at the scene, and investigators said there was “no apparent criminality.”
The victim's name has not been released.
