HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A 3-year-old child was killed in a shooting in Hartford on Saturday.

Police say they received a ShotSpotter notification for Garden and Nelson streets around 2:25 p.m.

While officers were canvassing the area, a local hospital notified the police department that a 3-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived by private vehicle.

The child was initially reported to be in critical condition but later died of his injuries.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody says the shooting was captured on police cameras.

According to police, video shows a black Honda Accord stop alongside the victim’s vehicle and shoot directly into the vehicle.

“The passenger points a gun and very intentionally fires at that car,” Thody said.

The suspect vehicle then drives away on Nelson Street.

The child’s mother and two siblings, ages 4 and 5, were also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

“Our whole city’s heart breaks for this child and for his family. This is a crime that wounds a community, and we are grieving with the family of this little boy. For anyone with a heart, a soul, anyone who’s ever loved a child, this is a crime that is unfathomable and sickening. I am heartbroken and I am angry,” Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Police say there was also a male passenger in the victim’s vehicle who they believe was the intended target. He fled the scene after the shooting and has not been located.

According to police, the suspect vehicle had been reported stolen out of Windsor Locks, and it was found unoccupied within an hour of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them.