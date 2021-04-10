NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was another big step on the road to recovery Saturday as the second Broadway performance hosted by New York PopsUp took place.
Actress Amber Iman belted out songs at the famous Broadway Theatre in Midtown.
The audience was made up of cast members from shows that are on hiatus because of the pandemic, including "West Side Story," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Come From Away" and "Hamilton."
The first pop-up performance on a Broadway stage took place last Saturday.
Dancer and choreographer Savion Glover and actor Nathan Lane performed at the St. James Theater for an audience of 150 people, mostly made up of front-line medical and health care workers.
Close to 1,000 NY PopsUp events have been planned across New York State. The series launched in February and will run through Labor Day.