NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 12-year-old child was shot in the chest in Brooklyn on Saturday night.
It happened on Malcolm X Boulevard near Madison Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:50 p.m.READ MORE: Police: Mike Kushnir Arrested In Connection To Stabbing Death Of 17-Year-Old Gerado Rivas In Washington Heights
Police say two groups were having a dispute before shots were fired. It’s unknown if the child was the intended target.READ MORE: New Jersey Family Finds Father's Missing Cell Phone Nearly 6 Years After Crash That Took His Life
The child was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.MORE NEWS: Army Officer Sues Virginia Police Over Violent Traffic Stop
No arrests have been made.