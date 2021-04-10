CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 12-year-old child was shot in the chest in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

It happened on Malcolm X Boulevard near Madison Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:50 p.m.

Police say two groups were having a dispute before shots were fired. It’s unknown if the child was the intended target.

The child was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

No arrests have been made.

