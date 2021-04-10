BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut mother is facing charges after police say she abandoned her child in the pouring rain.
Investigators say 41-year-old Sharon Williams stopped at the corner of Burroughs Street and East Main in Bridgeport and left the 5-year-old boy, who has a disability, alone in the streets.
This happened just before 6 p.m. on March 31.
Williams now faces several charges, including reckless endangerment and child abandonment.
The boy is now being cared for by the state’s Department of Children and Families.