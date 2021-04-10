NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Vaccination efforts across the Tri-State Area are ramping up.

States are reporting steady progress as more people become eligible.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says more than 2.1 million people are now fully vaccinated. That’s a little less than a quarter of the state’s population.

While touring a vaccination site in West New York, New Jersey, on Saturday, the governor said the state is still dealing with a vaccine shortage.

“We don’t have the supply out of the feds that we want. That’s going to be a little bit of a challenge for the next few weeks, but otherwise, this is exactly what the doctors ordered and we’re going to get through this,” he said.

The governor had previously announced a goal to have 4.7 million adults fully vaccinated by June 30.

Eligibility in New Jersey expands to all residents over age 16 on April 19.

In Connecticut, more than 880,000 people have completed their doses.

Anyone over the age of 16 who lives, works or attends school in Connecticut became eligible to receive the vaccine on April 1.

In New York, 4.7 million people have been fully vaccinated. That’s just under 24% of the state.

All New Yorkers over the age of 16 became eligible to receive the COVID vaccine on Tuesday.

In the city on Saturday, Mayor Bill de Blasio joined religious leaders from the Muslim community at a pop-up COVID vaccination site at the Community Life Center for Human Excellence in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

They hope residents, especially people of color, will find it’s a safe place to get the shot.

“It’s time to start providing vaccinations to the community at the community centers, at the mosques, where people know they can go for help, where they trust,” de Blasio said.

The mayor believes hesitancy is a major factor impacting the racial disparity in vaccination rates.