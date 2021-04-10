By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning! This weekend will feature lots of clouds and be damp at times, but by no means is it a complete washout. If you’re looking to get outside, today will be the better half.

We’re seeing some spotty showers and drizzle out there to start, but things dry out heading into the afternoon. We didn’t drop off much overnight, waking up to temps in the 50s for most. It stays mostly cloudy with the best bet of seeing more breaks of sun to the south and west. Temps will top out in the low 60s… 50s right along the coasts.

Sunday will be the wetter half of the weekend, especially in the morning. We’ll have some steadier rain moving though thanks to a warm front. Highs will be in the 50s again for the shorelines, but inland NJ will be in the 60s, possibly approaching 70 to the south! After an afternoon break, another round of showers and perhaps a rumble or two will move through with a cold front Sunday evening.

It looks to stay unsettled into Monday with a lingering shower risk. Have a great weekend!