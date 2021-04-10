EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities said several riders had to be rescued after they became stranded on a roller coaster at the American Dream megamall in New Jersey.
State police said they were called at about 7:30 p.m. Friday about the problem at the Nickelodeon Universe theme park within the megamall in East Rutherford.
Sgt. Lawrence Peele said Saturday that fire department personnel arrived to help safely remove passengers from the ride, and no injuries were reported. An estimate on the number of passengers was not immediately available.
A message was sent to American Dream representatives for more details and comment.
