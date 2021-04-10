WYANDANCH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A customer was shot and killed at a convenience store in Wyandanch overnight, police said Saturday.
The Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad is investigating.
According to police, Darnell Snell was shot by another man inside Wyandanch Convenience Store on Merritt Avenue around 12:45 a.m.
The suspect fled the store on foot, according to police.
Snell, 38, is from Brentwood. He was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Police at 631-852-6394 or anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS (8477).